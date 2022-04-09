Many people find Holy Week confusing, like a cross between working out the daily Wordle and Sudoku.
We try to fathom which part of the story fits where.
The four gospels place events in a slightly different order for the author’s key theme.
Understanding this coming week’s events allows a person to journey through the week as it unfolds, to consider, and reflect on the sequence of events so you can easily recall each moment in your day this week.
It starts on Saturday. Jesus arrives in Bethany, a small village two miles from Jerusalem, the home of his friends Mary, Martha, and Lazarus, who he raised from the dead.
Saturday evening, at a celebration, Mary anoints Jesus with oil as a sign of devotion and prepares him for the week ahead.
Sunday sees the triumphal entry into Jerusalem.
Jesus, on a colt, as palms are waved, cloaks are laid on the ground, the crowds sing Hosanna to the Son of David. They want Him to lead a revolution. I am sure there was a feeling of elation and joy; His disciples were confident that something big would happen.
Jesus arrives at the temple, surveys and observes the ungodly trading, and returns to the small village of Bethany for another night at His favourite Airbnb.
On Monday, on the way to Jerusalem, Jesus curses the fig tree for not bearing fruit; this is a picture of the current state of spiritual things.
He arrives at the temple and clears the temple of all the sales activities, declaring that the temple should be a place of prayer. After a spectacular day, with tangible anticipation in the air, He returns to Bethany.
Tuesday arrives, heads back into Jerusalem and then plunges into heated debates with religious leaders and teachers in the temple. Jesus explains from the Mount of Olives signs of the end times and the coming trouble in the world.
Wednesday is a silent day as Jesus, and His disciples remain in Bethany for their last time of fellowship.
On Thursday, preparations for the Passover meal begin.
The meal starts after sundown, and Jesus introduces communion at their last supper in the upper room. There is a long discourse about betrayal as emotions shift from Sunday’s triumph to Thursday’s terror.
Jesus leaves for the garden of Gethsemane and agonizes in prayer, asking His friends to join Him; even Jesus needed companionship in His time of need. As midnight arrives, the brutal betrayal and arrest occur, and the Jewish and Roman trials begin.
Friday, known to be Good, brings despair, first the physical abuse and then, between 9 and 3 pm, the Crucifixion.
Christ dies.
And we wait.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.