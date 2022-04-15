An invasive insect that has wreaked havoc on Pennsylvania’s vineyards could make its way to the Okanagan, invasive species experts are warning.
The spotted lanternfly — introduced in 2014 to Pennsylvania — has caused up to a 90 per cent grapevine loss for some growers in the state. Since then, there have been multiple sightings of this bug in California and Oregon, although no infestation has taken hold yet.
Lisa Scott, executive director of the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society, says it is just a matter of time before it arrives.
“It’s not a question of if, it’s a question of when,” said Scott. “And the grape industry has the most to lose.”
According to Scott, this is not the first time an invasive insect has hitched a ride across the United States, and then made its way into B.C..
“We already have the invasive brown marmorated stinkbug in the Okanagan-Similkameen, and it followed this path,” she said. “There is a high likelihood the spotted lanternfly will do the same.”
The brown marmorated stinkbug and the lanternfly share a love of the tree of heaven, an invasive plant species that has established in the Okanagan.
“The fact that we have such a proliferation of tree of heaven makes us much more vulnerable to spotted lanternfly,” said Scott.
An invasive species is a plant, animal or pathogen from another country without its native predators, allowing it to take over new ecosystems. Invasive species cost Canadians tens of billions of dollars each year.
OASISS is calling on residents to learn what the lanternfly looks like so that they can report it to the experts. It’s important to trap a sample of the bug
The lanternfly has light tan-coloured wings covered in black spots. It’s named after a bright red patch on its back that is visible when its wings are spread. The adult is about one-inch long with a two-inch wingspan. It has an appetite for at least 70 plants, including grapes and most fruit-bearing trees.
In 2020, the regional districts of North Okanagan, Central Okanagan, and Okanagan-Similkameen partnered to publish a report on climate trends. It found that there will be 28 fewer frost days each year by 2050, which will speed the growth of invasive species.
“Warmer temperatures will … enhance the potential for invasive species, pests, and pathogens to increase across the region, compromising the ability of native species to survive and triggering a loss of biodiversity,” according to the report.
The South Okanagan Valley is a national treasure, supporting many rare ecosystems and species at risk. Invasive species are threatening our natural heritage.
This article was funded by the Osoyoos Desert Society in connection with the South Okanagan Meadowlark Festival in Penticton (May 20 - May 23).