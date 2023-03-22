Vancouver indie musician Josh Manning hasn’t forgotten his roots.
The multi-instrumentalist has recorded his first album of original material under the name Mountain House, the farm he grew up on, which is located between Kaleden and Twin Lakes.
“I’ve been writing music since I was in high school and a friend of mine in Vancouver, who I knew from university, had just built his own studio and was looking for people to record,” Manning said in a phone interview. “I had three songs with progressions and melodies that I had been working on and, from there, it ballooned into an EP with the other four songs written in the recording process.”
“End of the Myth” which features Manning on guitar, bass, keyboards, synth, tenor saxophone and glockenspiel and percussionist Justin Head, is now available on all major streaming services. Manning wrote all seven of the album’s tracks.
Classified as indie rock, he describes it as a combination of blue-eyed soul with shoegaze. Several of the songs are personal.
“I had a chronic pain issue with my back and shoulders and it made it difficult to play music for a while. Some songs are about dealing with those emotions, being stuck with it. Other songs are more broad in scope, the end of the myth, how we’re in a moment living with past myths that shaped our lives as young folks. Access to education, the workforce and housing and the current reality that it slipped away from a lot of people.”
Of the seven tracks, his three personal favourites are “Cabin Creeks,” “Fetish Night at the Bingo Hall,” and “Cowboys Don’t Join Unions.”
The album’s second track, “John Belushi,” isn’t a tribute to the late comedian, but a song about being superficial.
Manning graduated from Pen-Hi and now works at Vital Statistics in Vancouver. He studied piano for 11 years as a child, sang at church with his parents, enrolled in band class from Grades 6-10 and spent a year at a music academy in Italy as part of a Rotary student exchange. He inherited his love of music from his musical parents.
His influences range from oldies such as Steely Dan and Hall and Oates to more current acts such as Drive-By Truckers, Iron & Wine, M83 and West African psych-rock Tinariwn.
David Thomson from Second Narrows Sound in North Vancouver engineered, mastered and co-produced the album. Kat Woollgar did the artwork for the project and Branko Bevanda guested on lead guitar on the track “Halcyon Hues.”
To listen: https://mountainhousemusic.bandcamp.com/album/end-of-the-myth