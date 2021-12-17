Country musician Ben Klick, who hails from West Kelowna, released a new single and video Friday as a tribute to front-line workers.
“More Than Just A Number” was co-penned by Klick in Nashville with award-winning songwriter Steve Dean and Canadian Country Music songwriter RyLee Madison.
You can watch the video on Ben Klick’s Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages, as well as on his website: benklick.com. You can support by streaming the song and sharing the video using the hashtag #4TheFrontline.
“With the pandemic, floods, and wildfires, as well as having several family members and friends around me who work as first responders and frontline workers daily, they have seen and been through a lot,” Klick said.
Okanagan Newspaper Group