The most recent census indicated that 33% of the population of Penticton and surrounding area were over the age of 65.
Perhaps you are in that age group. Maybe a neighbour or loved one in the community fits that description.
One could safely surmise that a significant number of people in the community are over age 80. Those that I know welcome a visit or a time away from their four walls.
Volunteering to spend time with seniors, particularly with those who are confined to their homes or places of residency can be most rewarding.
Both the volunteer and the senior benefit. Far too many of our elders are lonely and crave time with someone who will appreciate them. Why not make that someone you?
If you are wondering what you might do to pass the time in a visit, a walk along Okanagan or Skaha Lake is always an appreciated time out.
A visit to the Penticton Rose Garden to take time to smell the roses is great for the senses.
Why not a trip to Tickleberries!
A visit to the mall is often something that is valued. Let’s not forget a jaunt to Linden Gardens and the Frog Tree Café in Kaleden for tea as a great outing. Consider visiting the Senior’s Drop-In Centre and have a look around at the many activities going on there.
The neighbour down the street, an acquaintance a few blocks away, or a relative in a care facility would all appreciate the gift of your time.
Volunteering is a profound opportunity that can change your life.
Friendships are forged. New experiences happen.
To learn more about volunteering please contact the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre at 1-888-576-5661 or info@volunteercentre.info
—
Also: The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre is excited to announce it is on the move. As of July 4th, it will be in its new location in The Cannery at 110 – 1475 Fairview Road.
It was previously located at Penticton United Church (the big blue church downtown).
If you are looking for opportunities to volunteer, please contact the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre at 110-1475 Fairview Road (The Cannery). Learn about exciting, happiness-filled volunteer prospects.
Laura Turnbull is chairperson of the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre This column appears monthly in The Herald.