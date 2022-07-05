Rob McCaffery has opening-night jitters, a case of deja vu from 12 years ago when he stepped on the Many Hats stage for the first time.
This go around, McCaffery is making his directorial debut in “Off the Grid,” the co-op’s summer production.
The John Spruway-penned comedy opens Thursday at the Cannery Stage.
McCaffery has performed in 14 Many Hats productions since 2009. He’s also been backstage for many others.
“Wild Guys was my first play with Many Hats back in 2009,” McCaffery said in an interview. “That was a fun one to get thrown into. I’m now having the same kind of jitters, with the scrutiny of directing my first play.”
“Directing has been on my bucket list. We receive play submissions and the co-op puts a general call-out every year. This play caught my eye. It resonated with me and I especially liked some of the jokes early in the script.”
“Off the Grid” is promoted as a “comedy about windmills, solar panels and composting toilets.”
The environmentally-conscious theme was a major selling point for McCaffery.
The three-person cast features Martin Pedersen, Melissa Kuse and Jamie Eberle.
“The writing is quite funny, it’s a dialogue-driven play, there’s not a lot of physical comedy,” said McCaffery, who was on stage this past spring in the ensemble “Hilda’s Yard.”
“Off the Grid” plays Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. through until July 30.
Ben Amos is listed as the show's producer.
Tickets are $28 (adults) and $25 (students, seniors) and can be purchased on Eventbrite or by visiting: manyhatstheatre.com. Those requiring assistance can call 250-462-6428.
Thursday night’s performance includes a meet-and-greet reception following the performance featuring wines from Play Estate Winery. A second meet-and-greet will be held on Friday featuring craft brews from Cannery Brewing Co.
Patrons who do not have reservations at the neighbouring Nest restaurant are kindly asked to arrive no earlier than 30 minutes before curtain time.
Off the stage, the co-op held its annual meeting and for the first time since its incpetion, Many Hats will have a different president. Vance Potter is taking over for Eric Hansen as co-op president. Other executive members include McCaffery, first vice-president; Ed Schneider, second vice; Shannon French, financial officer and Jane Pilkey, secretary.