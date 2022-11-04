I was a younger pastor leading my first church.
Those early days were turbulent, more with me trying to work out how to balance work and family life. We had twin girls and the demands of a new congregation. They needed feeding, organizing, and changing; that was just the congregation, never mind the babies.
I noticed I had some physical ailments developing. My body felt like my first Mini Copper; it had plenty of rust and was very hard to get going in the morning.
The timing chain was out, and the sound was ear-shattering rough; the engine shook painfully. Something was clearly broken and rattling around. That's how I would have described myself when I decided to go and see my family GP, old Dr. Gallimore.
Interestingly, the number of questions doctors have for you as you sit in the small, stark office. “How long has this been going on? Where is the pain? On a scale of 1-10, how bad is it? Is this the first time you have experienced this? Are you allergic to any medications?”
We know that one of the names for Jesus is the Great Physician, and Jesus is known as a healer and teacher.
The Gospels record Jesus performing many miracles. Interestingly Flavius Josephus (AD 37-100), a Roman Jewish historian who had no soft spot for Christianity, confirms Jesus was known for his miracles.
Like my doctor, Jesus asked questions of those calling for
healing. It was not a case of mysterious words or pulling a bunny out of a top hat with a flash of smoke.
Jesus’ questions invited the person into the process. He asked, “Do you want to get well?,” with blind Bartimaeus; he asked, “What do you want me to do for you?”
It may seem obvious to you and me, but Jesus is seeking a two-way street. The healing seems to come out of the physical and
spiritual connection. Modern medicine treats the body as a machine, a mechanism, a divide of spirit and body.
I expected my doctor, after many questions, to give me a pill or a tonic. He looked me in the face and said, “You're a pastor; do you pray?”
I was taken aback; I knew he was a Methodist and did some lay preaching. Still, he told me that he would not give me anything but go away and pray every day for healing. He even prescribed a particular time to come back in two weeks.
I was offended. He said, “Let’s see if you believe what you preach.” Well, he happened to be right over the weeks. As I took time to reassess, and listen to my whole being, my timing belt tuned up, the stress lifted, and the rattle stopped.
I’m not suggesting that we forsake our medicines or medical advice. Still, it may be time to let Jesus into our health journey; it is about partnership and relationships.
He is interested and wants to be part of our health journey; thank you, Dr. Gallimore, for reminding me to let God into my pain.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.