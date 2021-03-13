People who need help with addictions now have access to a flexible treatment program tailored to their personal needs.
The services are offered by Interior Health in West Kelowna, Penticton, Enderby/Salmon Arm, Kamloops and Cranbrook.
“We provide more flexible, discreet treatment options for those who haven’t reached out before, including clients at risk of overdose or those who have significant substance abuse issues,” Lindsay Coughlin, a member of the new West Kelowna treatment team, said in a news release.
“Often, when people think about addiction treatment, they immediately think about inpatient facility-based treatment, or ‘rehab,’” Coughlin said. “However, evidence shows that accessing treatment in a community setting can have excellent outcomes.
“We offer substance abuse counselling and treatment online that is self-paced, something we haven’t offered before, and really supports people with work schedules and other responsibilities,” Coughlin said.
The confidential nature of the new treatment approach is intended to reduce the feelings of shame and blame that Interior Health says many people experience around substance abuse problems.
More information about the new programs is on the Interior Health website.