The season is changing; Spring break is upon us, and cheers echo from classrooms as heroic teachers, parents, and children look forward to a change of rhythm.
This week I walked into a friendly home, and the host greeted me warmly, chatting about the satisfying life we have in the Okanagan. She declared; we could ski in the morning, golf, or bike in the afternoon, and if we happened to enjoy a seasonally warm spring, one could even go on the lake or brave a plunge. I appreciated the hopefulness in her voice.
Early this morning I hauled my weary bones out of bed and walked out of the house, my aging Terrier sniffed the trails of night time activity, and dawn light inched over the hills.
I inhaled the sharp -2 C air and contemplated that I did not fancy a spring dip or a chilly boat ride.
However, I did ponder spring and how it brings change and no better change than from the winter greys to the chirping of spring. It is as if creation sings and celebrates too.
Spring is the time for new plans and exciting new projects, and if we did not have winter, spring would not be such a welcome friend. I feel a profound unseen promise to spring days in the depths of my soul and body.
Spring feels like God is saying, “Let’s be thankful, hopeful, and full of praise for the creator.” The Bible uses seasons to describe order, although, within the scriptures, the focus is on winter and summer.
Spring or fall are infrequently mentioned. Seasons signify regularity, predictability, cyclic succession and, when taken together, completeness or wholeness. We can trust the seasons like God’s regular presence in our life. The predictability of God’s nature, the fullness we find in Jesus and our rich faith.
We should forget about New Year’s resolutions, which we often give up on. But instead, focus on springtime resolutions; let the season match the eager anticipation for change in our hearts, new life, new changes. Let us get going and shake off the night of winter.
Spring is also a time of romance in the Bible, fostering deeper meaningful relationships. Song of Songs describes positive images of flourishing buds and blossoms (Song 2:11-13; 7:11-13), offering an ideal backdrop for romance, new starts, and positive relationships. When the psalmist writes, “The moon marks off the seasons, and the sun knows when to go down,” (Ps 104:19), the writer is celebrating how each element of creation plays its part perfectly, as God planned. As we step into spring, are we willing to participate in God’s plan?
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.