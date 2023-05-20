Now that its season is over, the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra wants to know what you think.
The symphony closed its 2022-23 season last weekend with “Northern Lights” concerts in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon.
“We invite and encourage all residents of the Okanagan Valley, whether they are Symphony “regulars,” or have never attended an OSO concert before, to complete an important community survey from the OSO. Data collected from this survey will be extremely helpful to us we as plan for upcoming seasons,” the organization said in an email.
Participants in the survey will be entered into a draw to win a pair of tickets to the OSO’s season-opening concert in the fall.
Go to okanagansymphony.com and click on the survey link.