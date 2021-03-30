Pasta satisfies the soul, fills the belly and goes from pot to plate in mere minutes. It’s the cornerstone of Italian cuisine, a nation that took the humble combination of flour, water and salt and transformed it into a high art. After all, it was Sophia Loren who once said, “Everything you see I owe to spaghetti.”
The amount of shapes and sizes boggle the mind. In the book, “Encyclopedia of Pasta, Italian food scholar,” Oretta Zanini de Viti recorded 1,300 pasta names to date. There are pasta shapes and corresponding dishes to mark Italian religious and historic events, harvests and holidays, and regional distinctions exist from north to south, city to town, many of them dictated by economics, but all wrapped up with passionate patriotism and a spirit of conviviality.
(If you’ve been watching the CNN series, “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy,” you’ll understand the passion behind this culinary staple.)
Here in Canada, we’re only privy to a select number of pasta varieties from the greatest-hits list.
As we mark one year into the pandemic, we understand pasta’s symbol of comfort as, early on, we emptied grocery shelves of the affordable carbohydrate. The hoarding mentality did not go unnoticed by restaurants. They cleverly pivoted to fill the void by purchasing pasta machines, adding fresh or freshly dried pasta to their list of take-home provisions. The success continues.
Chef Rob Ratcliffe at The Restaurant at Poplar Grove Winery makes four lesser-known varieties such as the short curly-edged noodle known as mafalde corte, named for the Italian Princess Mafalda. The semolina dough is extracted through bronze dies giving the pasta a surface tooth enabling it to hold onto sauce.
They’re sold in 454 gram packages through the restaurant’s website, along with a rich and delicious heat-and-serve lasagna. Roberta Ferrari at Gusto Ferrari makes eight different comforting carbs daily, including a seafood-stuffed ravioloni, a larger version of ravioli. She uses her free-range chickens' eggs in the mix, enriching the dough giving it a more silky, smooth end result.
And at Time Winery & Kitchen, chef AK Campbell offers fresh house-made cavatelli and farfalle — those cute little bows —frozen and ready to cook in 8-ounce
portions, along with a spinach and goat cheese tortelloni, squash and ricotta ravioli and a hearty lasagna, substantial enough for two – or one very hungry
person.
The newest pasta evangelist on the scene is Elena Volokhova, who launched Noodle Dispatch last November. No stranger to pasta’s power of comfort and conviviality she started making and sharing pasta meals six years ago when she first immigrated to Canada from Russia. Since then she fine-tuned her cooking expertise by working at some of Vancouver’s top restaurant kitchens, before succumbing to the beauty of the Naramata Bench during this past grape harvest.
Working out of a commercial kitchen, she started up her noodle delivery service, as a way of making friends and starting a new life here. In the first week of Noodle Dispatch’s launch, the response was phenomenal. She made pasta and packaged orders until five in the morning before delivering later that day. Her menu
consists of three handmade long noodle varieties, and two stuffed pastas including a wonderful squash and goat cheese agnolotti.
The plump rustic dumpling’s surface shows off a green stripe from the addition of spinach, and the agnolotti shape is achieved by folding and tucking in the dough, something I have never seen before.
According to Volokhova, this is the
traditional way of making it.
The majority of her ingredients, including the 00 flour and eggs, are sourced from B.C., and kudos for her use of 100-percent recyclable, compostable and reusable packaging. The fresh frozen pasta is sold in 450-gram packages, and customers can add on jars of marinara sauce or an order of juicy pork and beef meatballs. Fresh pasta, or fresh frozen, has the advantage of cooking faster — a few minutes and it’s ready to eat.
To achieve pasta perfection, cook it in enough water and in a big enough pot so the noodles don’t stick together. (I’ve made the mistake of using the wrong pot far too many times than I care to admit.) Salt the water sufficiently to properly season the pasta. For example, if you’re using an
8-quart pot, add three tablespoons of salt. Bring the water to a rolling boil before adding the pasta.
The key is to take the noodles to an al dente — meaning “to the tooth” — stage. The pasta should be tender but still firm to the bite. To check this, you’ll have to bite into it or break open a noodle. If you see the tiniest white dot in the centre of the structure — presto! And save some of that pasta water.
Volokhova calls it a “game changer” and I couldn’t agree more. A flavour booster, and a way to thin a sauce, she advises to add a few tablespoons to the sauce and toss the noodles in it. I often use a huge sauté pan for my sauce so I can add my noodles directly from the pot with tongs, with the noodles still holding onto the pasta water.
Currently Volokhova and her Noodle Dispatch is moving home and business to Penticton and will be making and selling her line of noodles through Joy Road Catering’s soon-to-be-open pop-up location on Main Street, with delivery service twice a week. Her own bricks-and-mortar place is in the future.
Celebrate pasta’s universal appeal with a bowlful soon.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and traveller, goes in search of the delectable.