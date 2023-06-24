If I'm feeling low, anxious or stressed, why do I feel so much better when I go for a brisk walk, cycle, or run? Whether I'm increasing my heart rate by hiking Knox Mountain or cycling the rail trail.
Depression poses a significant challenge for those affected, leading to diminished life expectancy; it is also the world's leading disability. Depression has been described as entering a deep dark tunnel, a black hole, or holding a heavyweight.
Despite the availability of antidepressant medications since the 1950s, many individuals still find themselves without effective treatment options, as the medication for some only goes so far. However, recent research suggests that incorporating exercise into the daily management of depression could bring about significant improvements and offer hope in the battle against those dark days. In 2022, a study demonstrated that an active, goal-oriented approach and a personalised exercise plan could yield remarkable positive changes; this visionary approach showed promising outcomes.
One of the most noteworthy discoveries in mental health and neurosciences is the significant impact that exercise has on depression across different age groups.
Moreover, exercise has shown benefits for individuals with anxiety as well. It is important to note that exercise should not replace medication or therapy; instead, it complements existing treatments. Exercise has been observed to enhance motivation and energy levels, improving our overall mood, creating a positive cycle and breaking the negative one of those ruminating ongoing negative thoughts. It is all about what goes on in our brain when we exercise. I will not bore you with the science, but the many pathways in the brain interact, suggesting that multiple mechanisms may contribute to the antidepressant effects of exercise.
Although the science of the brain at times feels overwhelming, and one is faced with a deluge of scientific terms, the conclusion is clear, and many studies suggest that exercise can have a positive impact on depression and that the neurobiological effects of exercise bring stability and hope to into our lives, now that is good news. I write these points because this month, I wrote an indepth research paper on this subject; I chose to write it for the Seminary because I know so many dear friends and congregation members who struggle with feeling stuck.
As I waded through many research papers, I was struck that this is how God has made us, and we are, ‘fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well.’ Psalm 139:13-14. If this is how God created us in this simple yet profound way, should we not seek to live that way? We can't all run marathons, but we can move somehow,—let us exercise to exalt the Creator.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna