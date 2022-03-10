I have always tried to bridge the language barrier with animals.
For me, although I have worked with other animals, my goal is to mainly work on communicating effectively with dogs. I try to follow the KISS method; Keep it simple stupid.
Don’t talk too much. If you are specific and direct most ideas can be conveyed to your dogs. We think the dog understands us sometimes, and at others we are under the assumption the dog doesn’t care to listen.
But in reality, we are not really teaching our dog properly how to understand what we are saying. We just keep talking at them and notice that sometimes they do what they are asked and sometimes they just go the other way totally unconcerned with what is coming out of our mouths.
This language barrier I understand, and have learned over the years how to speak to a dog and how to understand when a dog is speaking to me. Communication is important with any animal.
Many of us have learned that a simple bridge can bind us with many of our work animals and even wild animals. It is within our nature to want to understand, work with and sometimes avoid animals. The key is to keep things easy to understand and make an effective effort.
I was amazed one day when I began speaking to someone who spoke little English, but with effort we managed to speak to each other because of the topic we were covering. We were talking about dogs.
I walk around our area frequently and have become familiar with those I see on their daily dog walk. I don't speak to everyone, but I do watch their habits.
I notice where they walk, see how their dog is doing, and know which dogs and owners to avoid and those that are polite and well mannered. With that I am speaking about the dogs that I see, not the owners.
There was a woman who I noticed daily and she had a very small dog and would always try to avoid everybody. This practice didn’t bother me at all as I tend to do the same thing and feel it is more of a comfort tactic rather than an anti-social action.
When I would see her I would cross the street if she could not or if she was busy with her little pooch. There was always an exchange of smiles between us. Once I attempted to speak to her but I discovered she did not speak English very well and was not too approachable.
I, unfortunately, am very limited on my human langues diversification.
Spring was upon us when I noticed over a few days time that the woman was out on walks, but not with her dog. Although she and I spoke different languages, I could not hold back any longer and approached her to ask about her dog.
To my amazement, it didn’t matter what language we spoke, we were able to speak to each other because of my concern for her and her dog and her knowledge that I cared.
With a bit of sign language, pointing at my dogs and some choice words I got to learn what was happening and how she was doing. We were determined to talk to each other and pass on our concern and love of dogs.
In the conversation many things were covered, including the age of my dogs, how I was doing, and her hopes that she would have a dog to walk again soon. She knew where I lived as she had seen me leaving the house and assured me she would walk past to show me her dog when she had a companion again.
For dog owners, no matter where they are from, we have a common language.
It's called the love of dogs.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton.