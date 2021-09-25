OVERVIEW: Release pressure or take foot off the gas as Mercury turns retrograde for the next few weeks. This pause can work to advantage for those needing to buy some time.
Official matters written in stone may continue but anything not secured will need to be reviewed in order to be updated.
Legal challenges should be gone through point by point. Agree on final drafts that all involved can live with. Relationships reach a new depth of unity as true feelings are discussed. Loving thoughts can now be spoken.
Those who know its time to step aside have seen the handwriting on the wall; don’t cling. Settle outstanding matters. Dump baggage.
ARIES: Meet with those who stood by you before as you need each other again. Discuss plans.
TAURUS: Take steps to secure or solidify your future even if you have to navigate circumstances.
GEMINI: Mix business with pleasure and it will benefit all involved. The personal touch works.
CANCER: Home or location choices are affected by others. A connection to the past is likely.
LEO: Joint efforts still work out even if you have to take on more responsibility for them also.
VIRGO: Benefits come your way now. Just follow the agreed upon procedure. Relax details.
LIBRA: You can be more assertive now. Firm, polite dialogue gets you further ahead. Meet.
SCORPIO: Keep certain information under wraps for a little while longer. Chat in private.
SAGITTARIUS: An open time line on when to get together works for all. Arrange schedule.
CAPRICORN: You are the glue that holds everyone or everything together, Be organized.
AQUARIUS: You have influence behind the scenes and are seen as key to end results.
PISCES: Your charm attracts love, money or influence. Lay out what you really want now.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer.
Her column appears Saturdays.
Email: heather_zais@telus.net.