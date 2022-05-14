Camelia Vokey

This photo, supplied to The Herald, was taken at Skaha Lake Beach on Saturday, May 7, 2022 in Penticton, B.C.

Camelia Vokey, Royal International Ms. Canada Prairies 2022 hosted “Turning Sadness 2 Smiles,” a yoga on the beach at Skaha Lake Park. A basket of food was donated to the food bank.