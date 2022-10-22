This week I would like to think about the Christian promise of heaven, a crucial part of the Christian message.
Autumn has now arrived, and we can see the season shifting around us; the autumn reds, oranges, and browns are starting to glow, and soon the clocks drop back as we journey towards winter, with snow already forecast for the Connector.
It’s that time to clean up and pack away our tents, stoves and all the equipment that accompanies our summer adventures; unless, of course, you’re a snow camper, then you have my admiration.
Nowadays, I am meticulous about the tents, maybe even a tad compulsive. I am fully aware of the perils of putting away a damp and dirty tent; the memories create a shudder in my bones.
Several years ago, I decided to back-country camping for a week; I squeezed my tent, sleeping bag and supplies into my backpack and headed on an adventure to explore and climb mountains.
Arriving, I chose my spot for the night; unrolling my tent, I was greeted by an overwhelming damp smell and confronted with decaying canvas, which regrettably had not been properly stowed the year before.
A dreadful few days proceeded. I tried to clean and brush the tent, aiming to redeem my temporary abode. You can guarantee on the West Coast that it will eventually rain.
I remember feeling miserable, sipping my tomato soup in a dripping, stinking tent.
While I appreciated the beauty of the outdoors and the majestic mountains, I was relieved to pack up and arrive at my home's warmth and comfort.
The Apostle Paul loved to communicate in metaphors, and he used the metaphor of a tent to describe our temporary human bodies.
Paul was a tent maker by trade; in 2 Corinthians 5:1-10 he perfectly describes my trip to the West; he explains we inhabit a tent, and we know that our earthy tent will be destroyed, we get old, and worn, we cannot argue with our birth certificate.
Paul describes a longing for the eternal home, “For we know that when this earthly tent we live in is taken down (that is, when we die and leave this earthly body), we will have a house in heaven, an eternal body made for us by God himself and not by human hands” (2 Corinthians 5:1).
This is what I call the great exchange, we exchange our worn out tent, with all its holes and imperfections for a new dwelling, where there is joy and a homecoming.
Let’s enjoy the fiery colours of Fall and rejoice on these rainy days that one day everything will change.
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.