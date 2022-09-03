Anne Hamilton of the Penticton Academy of Music and Dramtic Arts performs with fellow musicians at the Music in the Park concert at the Japanese Gardens Thursday. The event featured the students and faculty of the Summer Strings Adult Music Camp.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jeff Symonds crosses the finish line in first
- New wildfire breaks out near Penticton
- Cullen, Mayfield declared Ironman champions
- Murder investigation approaching 1-year mark
- Old subdivision creates new problems for Kaleden
- This ain’t your granddaddy’s triathlon
- Tire fire narrowly averted
- Surrey politician sets sights on Penticton city hall
- Kelsey turns attention to SD 67 board
- Spiller Road project dead again – for now