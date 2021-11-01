Last week, on Monday, Oct. 25, I was one-year alcohol free.
No dramatic proclamation of never drinking again, I didn’t plan to stay sober any certain duration, no AA and no support groups. I simply woke one day with severe abdominal pain after a night of moderate drinking and knew I wanted to stop before I needed to stop.
I was a very heavy bourbon drinker and drank daily.
I knew I drank far too much and planned to slow down tomorrow, after the next social event, family gathering or vacation. Always an excuse for another drink or 20. I dabbled with sobriety but always returned to the bottle.
Drinking is common in my family, as with most families. Casual drinkers generally, but some high-functioning heavy drinkers (as I was) and some who struggle. Alcohol was at most family gatherings since my earliest memories; ever present and seemingly benign.
I’ve learned much about alcohol since quitting. Evidence accumulates each year demonstrating no safe level of alcohol consumption as it pertains to certain major conditions. Particularly brain function, cancer and strokes.
The bottom line? The less you consume, the greater your health returns.
Google the “myth of moderation.”
Research shows we rarely consume things as moderately as we tell ourselves and some products, regardless of moderation, are “negatively linearly associated” with our health. A terrific term from a recent study on the negative impact of very low levels of alcohol on long-term brain function.
I hear frequently of folks, middle aged and beyond, suffering or dying from illnesses which are often avoidable. Illnesses caused or exacerbated by food and drink. Generally with the claims: “They did everything right. Exercised, ate and drank in moderation. It’s not fair!”
I immediately think, “What were they eating and drinking so moderately?,”
followed by “How many studies will it take for us to reduce our exposure to these illnesses?”
It took several thousand studies with cigarettes. Humans are slow learners.
To be clear, I am not trying to live forever. However, I want to enjoy the best of health while I am here.
Seatbelts won’t guarantee survival in an automobile accident but will reduce exposure to serious injury or death. We take that reasonable precaution daily.
Tell someone they can take similarly reasonable precautions with food and drink? Suddenly they “couldn’t live like that!”
Well, keep on and perhaps you won’t need to.
I am unwilling to live with needless suffering or risk dying for fleeting pleasures any longer.
What have I learned?
First, I am mentally healthier. I don’t miss alcohol when I gather socially and not while I am feeling down when I would typically drink excessively.
I missed alcohol terribly at first. Emotions I drank into submission overwhelmed me. Now I simply feel those feelings and they are easier to confront when sober and not hungover. Alcohol provoked negative emotions and sobriety allows me to cope.
Second, I am physically healthier. I was able to take my personal nutrition intake more seriously. Lowered inhibitions when drinking were gone and with them terrible eating habits. I transitioned away from unhealthy and processed foods to nutrient dense, whole foods and my health improved dramatically.
I have more time, energy and higher productivity. I sleep better, rise earlier and I am pleased with my output most days.
Most important, I am generally happier and able to cope on the days when I am not. My relationships have benefited. I am more patient, compassionate and take pleasure in small things I never noticed before.
Will I ever drink again? I honestly don’t know.
While not adamantly opposed to drinking, I can’t think of a single contribution from alcohol I am not happier, healthier and more at peace without.
Looking back on my mental and physical health a year ago I do know, “I couldn’t live like that” and plan to never live like that again.
Craig Milton is a long-time resident of Summerland.