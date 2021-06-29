Henry Yang of H and L Farms in Okanagan Falls proudly displays oyster mushrooms, along with other produce, Saturday at the Penticton Farmers Market. The market is operating every Saturday with social-distancing rules in place. Yang has been a vendorthere for the past six seasons.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dog travels in crate strapped to rear of recreational vehicle
- PIB cuts ties with top economic developer
- Naramata murder suspect still on the loose
- Special unit readies to guard Penticton from wildfire threat
- First major wildfire of season scorches 47 hectares south of Penticton
- Growing pains on Apex Mountain
- Video evidence emerges in church fires case
- Forest fire near Peachland shuts highway down
- Catholic churches destroyed by fire in Keremeos, Princeton
- City sounds alarm over aggressive deer
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Ontario easing restrictions in long-term care homes, focusing on staff vaccinations
- Ishkōdé Records partners with Universal Music Canada to 'amplify Indigenous voices'
- Tigray fighters in Ethiopia reject cease-fire as 'sick joke'
- Third wave would have killed more people in Canada without vaccines: Tam
- Liberals say by 2035 all new cars, light-duty trucks sold in Canada will be electric
- Actions, not statements, needed to advance two-state solution in Middle East: expert