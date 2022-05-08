I was added to a new group chat last week and it soon lit up with activity.
This eclectic group chat was not full of pastors, bishops or movers and shakers seeking collective wisdom on how to solve problems. Rather, my four children, ready to discuss, seek ideas and maybe even funding or loans for Mother’s Day gifts,
“Dad, what are we going to get Mom? Any ideas.”
Creative ideas pinged back and forth as screen grabbed pictures and links were shared. I love this interaction, and I love that the kids are coming up with ideas, and I no longer need to navigate all the cards and gifts. I believe that mothers should be celebrated, honoured and remembered.
I did sit in a planning meeting once where we talked about Mother’s Day and how to incorporate a grateful moment in the church service for all the mothers. It is not a Holy holiday like Easter, Pentecost or Christmas. A kind-hearted empathic person said, “Maybe we should call it Women’s Day, as there are people who attach a level of pain to Mother’s Day for many reasons.”
As March 8 has been International Women's Day since 1911, the consensus in the planning committee was to honour the mothers, generally by praying, showing a funny video and handing out a gift to all women. In my opinion, let’s celebrate the moms, caregivers and mentors — every woman is important to someone.
Many years ago, Forbes Magazine did a study of the 10 most demanding and stressful jobs; such as CEOs, principals, and politicians. Pastors came third; we like to quote that statistic at church conferences, but what people don’t mention is that No. 1 spot, the most challenging job, the most stress-filled job — yet rewarding — is stay-at-home mothers.
I do want to acknowledge those who raise children who might not appreciate being called a mother. For example, my brother cared for two boys full-time and was a stay-at-home father and did a brilliant job.
Since the age of 11, I was raised by a single mom, who did a fantastic job instilling belief, self-confidence, unconditional love, patience, and vision into our lives; all while juggling jobs and teaching us to clean up after ourselves and how to use a vacuum... my wife is grateful.
Mom worked harder than any pastor I have met.
The Bible celebrates strong, courageous, faith-filled mothers.
Mary, the mother of Jesus, carried the greatest gift to humanity, the gift of Jesus. She had to suffer disgrace and shame being a young girl found to be pregnant; history tells us Joseph died young and that she supported Jesus through to the cross and is known for her devotion and love towards God. What a beautiful example.
Happy Mother’s Day, of the many gifts they have given us, let's shower them with the gift of love.
———
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.