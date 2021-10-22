Temperatures are slowly dropping, leaves are changing colour, Pumpkin Spice everything is back, and we’re all secretly excited to bust out our sweaters and jeans again but this fall season, there’s two pieces that are taking over our Instagram feeds and our closets —leather pants and shackets!
What the heck is a shacket?
In simple terms, it’s a cross between a shirt and a jacket. A shacket is a cute little number that looks like a men’s long-sleeve button-up, but is a heavier weight material in an oversized fit typically mid-thigh length or a bit longer.
We love a good shacket for its effortless look and ease of stylability. It’s a take on a classic flannel shirt, which is a staple in most closets across Canada, but somehow with a cuter, more-feminine, cool-girl look.
Similar to your much-loved denim jacket, a shacket can also go with just about any outfit, and due to their heavier weight, they’re the perfect layering piece through fall, winter and spring, which makes them a nearly year-round staple. If you want to take your look to the next level, adding an “interesting” outerwear piece to your outfit, rather than a run-of-the-mill basic jacket, really is the finishing touch that will help you achieve that put-together look.
Feeling like a shacket is out of your fashion comfort zone?
Don’t let this hot trend scare you. The cool thing about a shacket is that they seem to fit every style. Like a chameleon blending into its surroundings, a shacket seamlessly blends with whatever you wear it with to match that vibe. Whether you’re wearing your shacket with your favourite mom jeans and a hoodie, leather leggings and a band tee, skinny jeans and a cute top, a matching sweatpants and sweatshirt set, a mini skirt and mock neck sweater, or a fitted tee tucked into cropped wide-leg pants, a shacket goes with everything and is an easy way to complete an outfit and stay stylishly warm this season.
Now that you’ve mastered the shacket, let’s talk leather leggings and joggers; faux leather of course, no animals were harmed in the making of this hot trend.
Leather has been an icon of edginess, rebellion, and sexuality for a long time, but it can also give off a very posh, polished, and expensive vibe. It’s that luxurious and upscale appearance that makes leather pants the easiest way to class up any regular ol’ outfit. But not all faux leather is made equal; while having a good pair of leather leggings or joggers can really elevate any look, having an ill-fitting or poor-quality pair can really just look, well, cheap.
Once you’ve got yourself a good pair of leather leggings or joggers, your styling options are virtually endless. Especially perfect for those days when you’d rather stay home in your loungewear, leather leggings paired with your favourite knit sweater, and finished with a shacket. It will instantly give you a polished look that feels like you’re still in your pajamas. Ggone are the days when beauty is pain.
If you’re looking for something that can be a bit more casual, or you’re not keen on wearing bottoms that are so tight and fitted, leather joggers are a fantastic option. Pair leather joggers with a plain tee, a shacket, and your favourite sneakers for a look that is super functional for running the kids around or getting groceries but will get countless “you look cute!” reactions.
Don’t let the thought of leather leggings or joggers intimidate you, and certainly don’t tell yourself “I can’t wear those” — you absolutely can! Think about how many times in a week you wear leggings, sweatpants, or a similar style of casual pant and picture each of your go-to outfits — now simply replace your bottoms with leather pants or joggers. It’s that effortless to up your fashion game and really look like you know what you’re doing!
Have fun with it! But if you’re still not confident and would like more styling tips, pop into The Bumwrap; we’re always happy to make some suggestions and show you examples.
Becca Pinske is with The Bumwrap at 285 Main Street in Penticton.