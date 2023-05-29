Have you written a novel and don’t know what comes next?
Or do you have a book idea that you’d love to get out into the world?
Or perhaps you’re a dabbler looking to hone your craft and wondering what publishing options you might have?
Whatever your experience level, Wine Country Writers’ Festival is for you. Come surround yourself with like-minded wordsmiths at a South Okanagan festival event that gives instruction and inspiration to writers of all stripes and know-how.
The goal of Wine Country Writers' Festival is to celebrate all writers, not only to improve their craft and hone their business know-how, but also to connect with other like-minded individuals to garner a sense of support and creative community.
Come and raise a glass of wine to great writing, to learning, and being inspired by the beauty around us.
Wine Country Writers’ Festival happens at the Penticton Lakeside Resort September 22-24.
For more information, or to register, visit: wcwfestival.com