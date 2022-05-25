Okanagan College is bestowing its highest honour on three Okanagan residents, each of whom has made meaningful contributions to the community through education, public service, mentorship and philanthropy.
Dennis Gabelhouse, Cliff Serwa and Howard Soon have been selected by the college as its 2022 Honorary Fellows.
“Each of these remarkable individuals have demonstrated exceptional commitment to supporting education opportunities for Okanagan learners,” said Okanagan College President Neil Fassina in a news release.. “They have contributed to the social and economic fabric of the region, impacting society in a positive way. As champions for education and learning, we’re proud to count them as Honorary Fellows.”
Longtime Kelowna resident, Gabelhouse enjoyed a 35-year career in media that included working at the Edmonton Journal, Penticton Herald, Kelowna Daily Courier and Winnipeg Free Press. He joined CHBC Television in 1975 as a sales executive, then marketing director and general sales manager to eventually moving up to the position of general manager in 2008. He oversaw the transition from CHBC to Global Okanagan in 2009, and was named the BCAB Broadcaster of the Year in 2012.
Gabelhouse has supported several high-impact programs and fundraising initiatives, generating significant financial resources to help those in need.
He was an active participant in OC’s Trades Complex and Health Sciences Centre fundraising campaigns.
He has also volunteered for events such as the Kelowna International Regatta, served on the boards for Kelowna Snowfest and Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, and has been active with organizations such as Okanagan-Mission Rotary Club and the United Way.
“What an unexpected surprise to be recognized for this award and with two individuals I have known and respected for decades. Congratulations to them,” said Gabelhouse.
Serwa and Doug Mervyn co-founded Big White ski hill, which opened in 1963 and quickly became a popular destination for skiers throughout the province.
The resort changed hands in 1985, and Serwa began another chapter in his career. He was elected MLA for Okanagan South in 1986, then MLA for Okanagan West from 1991 to 1996.
He was a significant contributor to the OC Trades Complex expansion project, and created an annual bursary for Early Childhood Education Diploma program students. He is also a supporter of the Okanagan Mission Rotary Club.
“I have always recognized that diverse community support is both an opportunity and a responsibility … My commitment to make a positive difference to the best of my ability for our greater community and its institutions remains as strong as ever,” said Serwa.
Born in Vancouver, Soon graduated from UBC in biochemistry, and later pursued an MBA at the University of Manitoba. He was appointed to the Order of Canada for his influence on and contributions to the wine industry.
From 1980 to 2017, Soon was founding winemaker at Sandhill Wines (formerly known as Calona Wines) and received an Award of Distinction from the BC Wine Institute before his retirement from Sandhill.
He is now the winemaker at Vanessa Vineyard in Cawston.
His contribution to the B.C. Wine Industry was first recognized in 1998 by the Okanagan Wine Festival with the Founders Award.
Also, Soon was the first B.C. winemaker to receive a gold medal at the Chardonnay du Monde competition in Burgundy, France.
“It’s a privilege and an honour to receive this award and take part in these 2022 Convocation ceremonies of Okanagan College which recognize our students’ achievements,” said Soon.
The college will bestow the newest honorary fellows with their titles during convocation ceremonies starting this June.