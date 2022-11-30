Teenagers are active, involved volunteers.
Information from Statistics Canada reveals that over 50% of 15 to 24-year olds in Canada volunteer at least two hours a week. Whether giving time to the SPCA, Adopt a Road, a Care Facility, The Foundry, or one of the festivals, there is little doubt that a significant number of today’s youth are committed volunteers.
Researcher Kristen Layous studied 400 students and found that preteens who performed acts of kindness were happier than their peers. These happier teens reported that their peers showed a greater interest in hanging out with them. Having more friends are likely to reduce the chance of being
bullied, suggests Layous in her study.
Teenagers who volunteer learn the value of civic participation. Many become lifelong volunteers. Some give of their time because of a friend being involved, due to school requirements, to gain valuable experience, to enhance a resume, or for more altruistic reasons.
Today’s teenage volunteer brings many important gifts to the volunteer experience. They are flexible and receptive to new ideas. They are the most technologically savvy group of young people ever. Most can respond to innovative online communications and recruitment techniques. They love peer camaraderie and enjoy participating with their friends. Teens are energetic and enthusiastic and bring a high level of vitality to the volunteer experience.
The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre is committed to working alongside youth to ensure the optimum volunteer experience. We know that today’s youth are most interested in volunteer opportunities with sports organizations, causes that have an international focus, programs that support environmental issues, and social service organizations.
If you are a teenager, please check out the Volunteer Centre for help in finding the right volunteer experience for you. If you are looking for volunteers, please consider recruiting teenagers.
Contact the Volunteer Centre at 1-888-576-5661 for more information.
Laura Turnbull is chairperson of the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre.