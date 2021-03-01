Cannery Brewing's LakeBoat Lager is a tribute to the S.S. Sicamous, which is prominently featured on the cans. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of Cannery's LakeBoat Lager goes to support the work of the S.S. Sicamous Restoration Society. Here is Cannery Brewing co-owner Ian Dyck (right) presents a cheque to Adolf Steffen (left) and Jim Cooper (centre), director and president of the SS Sicamous Restoration Society.
