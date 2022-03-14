The Laketown Rock classic rock festival will return to Lake Cowichan this summer with two days of programming headlined by John Fogerty, and Tom Cochrane and Red Rider.
The festival is set for July 22-23 at Laketown Ranch, a 250-acre entertainment complex that is also home to several other large-scale events with expected attendances of between 5,000 and 10,000 people.
Laketown Rock went on hiatus following its 2018 edition, when Collective Soul and Colin James headlined the event.
Joining Fogerty and Cochrane on this year’s bill are Keb’ Mo’, Big Sugar, Wide Mouth Mason, Garret T. Willie, and Liam McKenzie & The Moondogs.
The return of the festival adds to a busy summer calendar at Laketown Ranch, which will also welcome the Laketown Shakedown festival (June 30-July 2) and Sunfest country music festival (July 28-31).
Tickets and camping passes for Laketown Rock go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through laketownranch.com.