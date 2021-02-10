Bleranda Vrenezi cuts a bunch of grapes in minus double-digit temperatures Tuesday morning at the Hillside Winery vineyard on Naramata Road. The frigid cold has resulted in certified ice wine grapes for those growers that kept the berries on the vine.
