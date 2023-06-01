The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre is on the move.
The centre will relocate from Penticton United Church to Unit 110 at the Cannery Trade Centre in mid-July.
“The United Church has been our home for 13 years and the volunteer centre will miss being there,” executive director Subrina Monteith said in an interview. “It was a great little community within the church… so many not-for-profits and with very reasonable rents. They were always very accommodating.”
With the church congregation officially disbanding Oct. 8, Monteith said “uncertainty” was the major concern for the board of directors.
“The Cannery is an up-and-coming location, vibrant and a great, little community there. We’re excited for new beginnings,” she said.
SOS Volunteer Centre supports volunteers within the Okanagan Similkameen region to find meaningful opportunities to help out in their community. The centre assists more than 100 non-profit organizations with its base of 1,200-plus volunteers.
The Centre is holding its annual general meeting and election of officers Tuesday, June 27 at the United church beginning at noon. Lunch is provided. Those wishing to attend should RSVP to: info@volunteercentre.info