Discovery House’s Shed the Light on Addictions campaign was kicked off Saturday with a $10,000 private donation by Janet Parker. From left, Coun. Isaac Gilbert, Jerome Abraham from Discovery House, Janet Parker, Coun. James Miller and Michelle McLelland from Discovery House. To contribute email: prrs@shaw.ca or call: 250-462-1388.
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Vees goalies make biggest save yet
- Short-lived winter shelter already closed
- BC Corrections responds to Penticton motion
- Tony Van’t Geloof developed more than 1,000 units
- 6-pet limit established in Penticton
- Heartless thieves break into the Summerland Legion
- Letters to the Editor: Saturday, November 12, 2022
- Complete list of Remembrance Day events in the region
- Report releases details on backcountry helicopter crash
- Major road project stalled for winter
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.