Good Deeds

Discovery House’s Shed the Light on Addictions campaign was kicked off Saturday with a $10,000 private donation by Janet Parker. From left, Coun. Isaac Gilbert, Jerome Abraham from Discovery House, Janet Parker, Coun. James Miller and Michelle McLelland from Discovery House. To contribute email: prrs@shaw.ca or call: 250-462-1388.