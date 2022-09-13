Some dogs seem to be a bit OCD to me, and that is not surprising.
They have a comfort zone for repetition and at times will try to correct your behaviour if it is not the predictable routine they have become accustomed to.
I know, that is quite an opening statement but here is a good example of what I am trying to say.
In the morning I walk my dog. I am sure many owners fall into this dutiful category of dog walker, rain or shine, hot or cold. The walk must go on. I am sure for us morning walkers, if our dog could give us an award for our diligence, they would.
So the morning walk usually begins at the same time. It may be due to work schedule, kids, sunlight or traffic, but we often leave for the walk at the same time each day.
We usually follow the same routine getting ready for that walk. It may be to put the coffee on before leaving, turn off or on certain lights, sit in a certain place when putting on our shoes or boots and of course grabbing the leash and dog bags before calling the dog to join us on the morning adventure.
When we get out the door we will usually walk the same route, turn left or right when getting to the sidewalk and take the dog to the same spots they always do for their daily business. The walk may be a bit longer or shorter depending on the weather and temperature.
Because of this the first part of the walk is usually very routine, but the second half may have a few changes depending on circumstances.
Now take this simple idea and look at it from the dog's eyes. The time in the morning that getting ready for the walk begins may vary depending on if it is a workday or non-workday. So on those non-work days, just try sleeping in.
For most dogs the antics they do to make sure you wake up and walk them may vary, but they do try their best to keep you to the pattern they are accustomed to.
As you are getting ready you may have things so well organized since it is done everyday that preparation for the walk goes quickly. But imagine that after you get on your shoes you decide that the inclement weather outside makes the shoes you have unsuitable. You go to the closet to get another pair of shoes. The dog does not understand, as you were all ready and you should be walking out the door. Instead of watching you put on your shoes they are trying to get out the door where everybody should be at this stage.
But now you begin to walk out the door and realize that with the change in shoes, you changed your routine and you forgot to grab a dog bag, so you have to go back and get one. By this time your dog is beside themselves with confusion of when this walk is going to begin.
Now you finally walk out the door and see a friend out in the early hours, and you choose to walk with them.
But the problem is the friend is walking in the opposite direction you usually walk. The dog will often pull in the direction you should be going. They will eventually concede to your change, but with great confusion and disbelief.
Now we enter the realm of the dog. The beginning of the walk is usually filled with doggie duties, but now the smells are all wrong, the trees and bushes are in the wrong place and to top it off, you are busy with a human and not paying attention to the dog.
By the time the walk has ended, the dog has gotten a walk, but just not right. There was exercise but not the expectations that the dog has become accustomed to.
I don't expect anyone to follow a routine with the dog. On the contrary, the example is presented to demonstrate that you should not set up a routine, but vary.
Be different and let the dog learn that you are in control and you never know what to expect with that crazy human at the helm.
Columnist Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer.
Email: cakcanada@gmail.com