In the lead-up to Valentine’s Day, our sights are set on red, red roses and chocolate treats.
In Penticton, Accent Chocolates are busy prepping for the ensuing demand for their chocolate specialties that include eye-popping reliefs of Tantric poses — they are exquisite! Further down Main Street, Maison Mulnati are poised for the descent on their fine vegan chocolate truffles and treats.
But there is another more savoury choice, associated with love and passion that I’d like you to consider — the oyster.
The lusty bivalve has an amorous reputation for putting the “dip in the dip dee dip dee dip,” so to speak, a reference from a song by The Platters.
That craggy hard shell provides a protective foil for the soft, plump inside nugget that contains zinc, specific amino acids and serotonin, all integral in arousing the senses.
Our coastal waters are home to world-class crustaceans and mollusks, and winter, when the oysters have a chance of fattening up, is the best time to indulge in their briny goodness.
Oysters on the half shell, slurped down with a bit of hot sauce or zesty mignonette with a glass of bubbly at hand, just might be the love potion you’re looking for.
A reliable source for the freshest oysters in Penticton is Buy The Sea. Co-owner Connor MacKay-Dunn, a self-proclaimed oyster aficionado and expert shucker-and-slurper, brings them in several times a week from both Atlantic and Pacific Coasts.
He suggests the best way to enjoy their lively nuances is to do an oyster tasting – or flight – starting with one dozen of a mixed variety from each coast.
For example, west coast Kusshis, according to MacKay-Dunn, are “plump, juicy with citrus and buttery notes,” whereas east coast varieties such as Malpeques provide “true ocean water flavours with briny, salty notes.”
For accompaniments, he suggests either of their housemade mignonettes: citrus-horseradish, or zesty-ginger. Mignonettes act like a salad dressing, complementing the oyster’s brininess, “taking it next level.”
All these fresh oysters, enjoyed raw on the half shell, are small and slurped down with ease.
But if eating them raw doesn’t appeal, take a whirl with some hefty Denman Island-sourced beach oysters, meant specifically for cooking.
They’re excellent on the barbecue, where you can let the heat naturally open them, also meaning you don’t have to struggle with a shucker, or in my case, a flat-ended screw driver and hammer!
(And always protect your hands while shucking oysters, big or small.)
The robust beach-grown bivalves enjoy more robust flavours when cooked, such as a garlic-black bean sauce, or the classic treatment known as oysters Rockefeller.
Created in 1889 at the New Orleans restaurant Antoine’s, it was named after John D. Rockefeller, the then-wealthiest American, for its richness of flavour.
The dish consists of oysters on the half shell topped with a green sauce — mostly spinach and parsley, and bread crumbs.
The original recipe has been kept secret — and there are myriad versions out there that mimic the original.
(The restaurant is still open, and according to Wikipedia, they’ve served over three-and-a-half million orders.)
I’ve enjoyed versions with hollandaise, béchamel, some with bacon, and some with a healthy dose of Parmesan. All wonderful.
In the early 1980s, I waited tables at a Vancouver restaurant called The Amorous Oyster, and their Rockefeller version was redolent of chopped spinach and parsley with minced shallots, garlic, Parmesan and egg to bind it together.
I wrote down a sketchy version of the recipe at the time, and recently discovered it going through my papers.
Through trial and error, I worked out a version and cooked up a batch. Served simply with a wedge of lemon to cut through the verdant richness – they were delicious!
I shared the recipe with Buy The Sea, who can now share it with their customers. I call it sharing the love.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.