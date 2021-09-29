The fall harvest continues with a deep dive into the bounty of seasonal produce heralding the return of indoor gatherings. A wander through the many farmers’ markets right now guarantees to inspire the appetite, a delicious journey for plotting dinners to come. The picklers and preservers are also having a heyday with big bunches of dill and cucs for sale, and apples, pears and plums are destined for chutneys, pies and crumbles.
After what we’ve endured of late, the anticipation of Thanksgiving, or giving thanks, is taking on more importance this year. The pivots, the heat domes and fires, the meanness directed to so many frontline workers, and the restaurant industry, whose resilience and tenacity has been put through the test, it’s time to take a deep breath, reset, and thank those —including our region’s farmers — that have helped us make it through, keeping us safe and nourished.
Like a phoenix emerging from the ashes, chefs, cooks, and butchers have shaken themselves off and are newly inspired and ready to assist you in celebrating Thanksgiving.
If you’re not going to cook up something at home for family and friends, here a few of the top offerings for dining out, or indulging at home with incredible take-away meals that everyone at the table will give thanks for.
Brodo Kitchen is pulling out all the stops with their heat-and-serve menu of smoked paprika and coriander roasted turkey thighs, and a series of luxe sides that includes traditional stuffing with chorizo and fennel, sour cream and chive mashed potatoes, a cauliflower and corn bake topped with rosemary-focaccia crumbs, herbed-up turkey gravy and cranberry-maple sauce. Add-ons include pumpkin cheesecake with caramel applesauce. Priced per person, orders must be in by October 6 for pick up on October 8, just email chef@tastebrodo.com
At Black Sage Butcher in Oliver, Matt Leyes and Ravina Johal are gearing up for the holiday by offering fresh (not frozen) free-range turkeys and smoked, bone-in hams, for the DIY traditionalists. Alternatively, if you’re short on time — or inspiration — leave the cooking to the Black Sage team with their heat-and-serve turkey dinner packages (in limited quantities). Choose from confit legs and wings, cooked low and slow in duck fat for extra succulence, a herb-brined bone-in turkey breast, cooked sous vide to maintain ultimate juiciness, or a whole bird which is the combination of the previous two.
All pre-ordered packages come with stuffing on the side, classic turkey gravy and cranberry chutney, available in very limited quantities. More details, including how to pre-order, can be found through their website, blacksagebutcher.ca
The Bistro at Hillside Winery makes it effortless by offering both dine-in and take-out feasts for Thanksgiving Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Begin with a rich chestnut soup with truffled port cream, followed by salad, stuffed and roasted Cornish hen, Brussels sprout hash, gnocchi with sage cream, sweet potato mash, Calvados-spiked cranberry sauce, and a cherry demi glaze.
Dine-in guests can also add wine pairings. The take-out offering, for two, includes a bottle of their 2018 Founder’s Block Gamay Noir. Please note: take-out, with options for add-ons or extra servings, must be pre-ordered by Wednesday, October 6, via their website, hillsidewinery.ca The complete menus are listed as well.
Lisa and John Burke of Brasserie Provisions (formerly Front Street Brasserie) will roll out delivery for their “Flavours of Fall” Thanksgiving menu, celebrating the harvest season with a delicious ‘Brasserie At Home’ 3-courser, for two, with local harvest veggies at the forefront, followed by something robust and non-traditional (either beef or lamb – still being decided at time of writing), finishing with chef John Burke’s irresistible Mayan spiced dark chocolate pot de crème. If you are not already signed up for their weekly menu announcements, and the chance to order, please do so through their website, brasserieprovisions.com
Flambe Catering continues their fantastic Flambe at Home delivery service with a heat-and-serve Thanksgiving celebration. Dig in to a multi-course tour de force of the hits with hearty seasonal flourishes: brined and herb roasted turkey, baked ham with honey-Dijon cream, sage and apple stuffing with roasted mushrooms, buttermilk-whipped potatoes, herb-flecked root vegetables, autumn pear salad with walnuts and goat cheese, rolls and butter, housemade cranberry sauce and gravy.
The guaranteed sell-out dinners for two must be ordered via their website by Oct. 6 for pick up or delivery on Sunday, October 10, flambeathome.com
The Restaurant at Poplar Grove Winery will again celebrate Thanksgiving weekend with a prix-fixe menu written and directed by both front and back of house staff. Kitchen staff will contribute a dish or element of a dish to the popular four-course menu, while the service staff will choose wine pairings — from their family to yours. Details to be announced via their website, poplargrove.ca
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.