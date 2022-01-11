It’s not only blowing snow, but it’s very cold out there too. Very cold.
My dogs don’t really know it yet, but I have to dress right and get ready for the mind blowing, snow banking north wind that is creating a wind chill that I don’t really want to think about. I just want to get this walk over, give the mutts an outing and get back inside.
I am thinking around the block with a couple of runs in the field will be acceptable. The dogs don’t think of it as too cold to go out. They just want to be a dog and play. I know, given time outdoors, they will be happy when I am heading home.
Now it’s time to prepare them for their quick but efficient outing. I could put coats on them, but most dogs don’t need those wonderfully marketed coats that promise to improve their lives.
The dogs need their chests kept warm if they do don a coat, not their backs like a horse blanket. So you are wasting your time if you are just throwing on a top covering sweater. I feel like saying something to the owners of those poor dogs that get bundled up like a kid. A little bit extreme for dog winterizing. Some dogs get wrapped up in neck warmers, blankets, hats and boots and then told to go outside. The dog will eventually go out, but under duress and consumed in confusion.
I have dogs that have an undercoat, so the idea of adding jackets, hoodies and blankets is redundant. If I did have a dog, like a poodle or doodle with no undercoat, I may put on a chest covering jacket, but more than likely I would just stop having the groomer shave off all of their coat in the winter, start brushing my dog, and let their coat be a bit longer for the cold weather, especially on the chest.
I work on the dog’s feet. The thing that seems most affected with the snow and cold. The salt, anytime in the winter, is a major contributor to their walking problems.
So before I don my layers of clothing, I grab the petroleum jelly and have the dogs patiently lie down while I rub it into their pads. It has a multitude of uses and is cheap and easy to do frequently during the cold spells. Just rub it into their pads before going for a walk. It conditions their dry and cracked pads so the salt won’t bother them as much when they are forced to walk through it. Their pads need to be healthy and conditioned to tolerate the cold. The vaseline helps them do that.
Trim the hair on their feet if they have excess hair. The vaseline will help them to not get ice and snow balls forming on their paws and between their toes.
When their coats are well brushed and not matted, their pads conditioned and ready to take the challenges, we are almost ready to go out into the snow and cold.
Now I need to get myself ready. Of course there are the winter pants and boots. Then I need to put on the neck warmer, ear muffs, hat, scarf, special cold weather winter coat and gloves. I grab the leashes and call for everyone to go out the door for our chincy walk that would not be considered remotely acceptable during normal winter weather.
In times like these, with all of the clothes I have to wear just to go out the door, I envy my dogs.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton. Email: cakcanada@gmail.com