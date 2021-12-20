Central Okanagan residents can support people affected by dementia at Breakfast to Remember, a virtual fundraising event in support of the Alzheimer Society of B.C.
The event will feature a keynote address and live Q&A with Dr. Lisa Genova, neuroscientist, speaker and New York Times bestselling author of "Still Alice."
The best seller was later made into a film for which Julianne Moore won an Academy Award for Best Actress.
Genova holds a PhD in neuroscience from Harvard. Her first TED talk on brain health has been viewed more than five million times.
Breakfast to Remember is set for March 3, from 7:30 to 9 a.m.
To learn more, or to purchase tickets, visit BreakfastToRemember.ca.