After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, Art on the Line returns as an in-person event at UBC Okanagan on March 5.
UBCO’s annual fine arts fundraiser is a lively event that has supported local visual arts students for 19 years, said Abby Bloome, event co-organizer and a fourth-year Bachelor of Fine Arts student.
“We invite people to join us for an evening of fine art and face-to-face fun,” she said. "This is our chance to come together as a community and support our local artists. Art on the Line is an amazing event that gives students a chance to grow. And community members can collect one-of-a-kind pieces for their homes.”
The event is co-sponsored by the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies in association with the Visual Arts Course Union.
It is a black-tie gala evening where original works of art are raffled to guests. There are only 100 tickets sold for the chance to choose from the 150 works available in this one-of-a-kind juried art exhibition. Each piece of art has been donated by local artists, UBCO faculty and fine arts students.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Charles E. Fipke Centre, 3247 University Way.
FCCS Visual Arts Instructor David James Doody is the MC and host. He describes Art on the Line as a great opportunity to enjoy a beautiful selection of original art, fine food, refreshments and a touch of suspense.
“I have been taking part in this event for almost 20 years when I began my BFA in 2.002,” he recalls “I still remember as a young artist the first time my art was chosen. It was absolutely the coolest feeling ever. Art on the Line is one of the most important exciting events in our students' calendars.”
Proceeds from the evening will help support a number of organizations including the Visual Arts Course Union, the 2022 BFA graduate exhibition and catalogue, the visiting artist program, fine arts student travel grants as well as local non-profit Cool Arts Society, which provides art opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities.
Organizers are still collecting two- and three-dimensional artwork to be donated and raffled during the event.
Local artists who are interested in supporting this fundraiser can email aotl2022@ubcovacu.org for a submission form and submission guidelines.
The event is planned to be in-person, but will also be live-streamed.
Tickets cost $200 for two people to enter and guarantees one piece of artwork. Tickets will also be available for people who would like to attend, but not bid on artwork; they will be at the door for $20 or $10 for students. More information is available at artontheline2022.eventbrite.ca.
--
Art on the Line
What: Art on the Line gala and fundraiser
Who: Local artists, Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies students and faculty
When: Saturday, March 5 starting at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Charles E. Fipke Centre, 3247 University Way, UBC’s Okanagan campus
Cost: $200 per ticket (one ticket admits two people, and guarantees one piece of artwork) or day of entry admission for $20, $10 for students