It’s the hottest ticket in Kelowna on 4/20.
The three-day BC Cannabis Summit is the first legal weed conference held in the Okanagan, and it starts today with events at the Eldorado Resort.
“It’s coming together wonderfully,” said co-organizer Andrew Gordon. “It’s been this wildly popular thing that’s all of a sudden captivated the hearts and minds of so many in this province.”
The event is at capacity for the resort with more than 300 people in attendance and many more streaming panels and keynotes online. Behind the scenes, people are scrambling to try to get last-minute tickets.
The theme is ‘Roll it up. Hash it out.’ The summit will be a hub of exchange for key regulatory and governmental players, such as the BCLDB, the cannabis secretariat, MLAs, MPs, and Indigenous officials, as well as industry, economic, business, and policy thought leaders.
Keynote speakers include Tourism Kelowna’s CEO, a former Westbank First Nation chief, and Kelowna’s mayor.
Main organizers, which are the BC Craft Farmers Co-op and the Association for Canadian Cannabis Retailers, aim to identify key policy changes to advocate. Surveys and discussions from the summit are intended to help to identify the gaps, opportunities, and challenges in the industry.
To register for the livestream, visit bccraftfarmerscoop.com/vip-livestream-registration