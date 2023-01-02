The Okanagan Humane Society helped more than 1,400 animals in 2021 and is set to break that record for 2022, the society said Friday in a media release.
The charitable organization has seen a steep increase in animals needing help in the Okanagan Valley in 2022 and says it is answering all the requests they can, thanks to support from the community.
A network of approximately 130 foster homes from Osoyoos to the Shuswap and 23 partner veterinary clinics help serve the animals, the society said.
“Our numbers are up in all areas of our work including a 42 per cent increase in our rescue program, a 16 per cent increase in our pet assistance program, including low cost spay and neuter, and a 31 per cent increase in our adoptions,” said president Romany Runnalls.
The society has a network of foster experts with close to 200 animals in care at any one time and believes those numbers will be as big or bigger in 2023, the release said.
“We do not receive government funding with the exception of a B.C. Community Gaming Grant and are reliant on support for the community,” said the society’s fund development advisor Marni Adams.
“The generosity of our community and supporters have allowed us to answer the needs even with the huge increase of we have seen,” Adams added.
The society will issue an instant charitable tax receipt by email for online donations at okanaganhumanesociety.com.