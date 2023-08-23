Penticton Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts (PAMDA), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to musical education, is thrilled to announce the launch of a groundbreaking program, Smart Start.
Developed by the music educators at the Royal Conservatory in collaboration with their Neuroscience Research Centre, Smart Start is a cutting-edge music program tailored specifically to the developmental stages of children ages 4 and younger.
This new program provides age-targeted weekly classes delivered by certified Smart Start teachers. Currently, there are only seven certified teachers in North America, including Marlene Bartsch, who is part of Penticton’s teaching faculty.
Designed to enhance cognitive development and foster a lifelong love of music, Smart Start offers a wide array of benefits for families and their young children.
Recent research has shown that early exposure to music and language plays a pivotal role in improving language skills, IQ, and school readiness in young learners.
“Our mission with Smart Start is to nurture the musical talents of young children while fostering their overall cognitive development,” said PAMDA executive director Catherine Jones.
“We believe that the formative years of early childhood are crucial for shaping a child's intellect and creativity, and with Smart Start, we aim to provide an engaging and fun environment where these talents can flourish.”
Key highlights of the Smart Start program include:
• Engaging and fun musical activities;
• Measured developmental milestones;
• Age-appropriate class divisions
The launch of Smart Start at PAMDA marks an exciting chapter in the realm of early childhood music education. Families seeking to provide their young children with the best possible start in life can now access this exceptional program that combines the expertise of the Royal Conservatory and the innovative methods from their Neuroscience Research Centre.
For enrollment information and to learn more about Smart Start, please visit pentictonacademyofmusic.ca or contact Catherine Jones at 250-493-7977.