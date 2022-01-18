If you’re in the throws of a New Year’s diet or trying out “Dry January” or “Dryuary,” well, good for you. With our world turned upside down since 2020, I say there’s no better time to celebrate hope for the future than now. And with a fabulous meal. Perhaps not with all the bells and whistles of the past, but with a pinch of normalcy, a soupcon of social distancing, and a tasty dash of culinary adventure.
Although many restaurants take a well-deserved break to refresh at the beginning of the year, there are others that are shifting into high gear. They’re showing their power of resilience with a series of tasty explorations and thematic menus to get you out of the house and enjoying yourself.
So maybe you’ll want to put those dietary restrictions on hold once you see this list of tantalizing flavours aimed to roll out this new year.
“Dine Around,” an annual dining event put on by the B.C. Restaurant and Food Services Association, returns. Taking place from Jan. 19 to Feb. 10, there is an exciting raft of Central and South Okanagan restaurants participating this year — from Kelowna to Osoyoos, as well as Row Fourteen in Cawston.
The premise of the event is to savour the flavours from participating restaurants: perhaps ones you haven’t tried before, your favourites, or those new to the event. It comes at a time when restaurants traditionally experience an ebb in traffic. You can peruse three-course menus in a range of prices ahead of time to plot your course. As well, many offer dine and stay packages. Check out the popular event with participating restaurants and corresponding menus at dinearound.ca/ interior/ restaurants
In addition to participating in Dine Around, Shaughnessy’s Cove in Summerland will be hosting a series of Supper Clubs. Every Thursday, through March 31, the Cove will launch one-of-a-kind set menu evenings with themes such as Southern BBQ, Brewmaster’s dinner and a Quebec-inspired Sugar Shack night. Details can be found through their website: shaughnessyscove.com
In addition to chef Phil Tees of Liquidity Winery’s three-course Dine Around menus this year, Tees is looking to transport your palate with a series of culinary explorations starting Jan. 22. Dig in to a Maritime-inspired six-course menu that includes wine pairings, a fun evening that pits chef Tees and Elma chef Derek Ingram together for an Atlantic tour-de-force.
Think lobster, scallops, cod and cloudberries. For brunch fans, a two-course menu is offered every Saturday and Sunday in January, and in February, a series of fondue-for-two nights promises to be cheesy. For more info events and reservations, go to liquiditywines.com
Every Sunday in January, Tratto Pizzeria is hosting a Makers Dinner series. The collaborative series teams up with local wineries, cideries and breweries for an exciting set menu with appropriate liquid pairings — and the “maker” in attendance.
Already proving popular, future dinners include Cannery Brewing on Jan. 23 with a Tratto custom brew — a blood orange and rosemary IPA. Fingers crossed the popular series continues into February. For more information, menus and reservations, contact: pizzeriatratto.com
If poetry and Scotch whiskey are more up your alley, cue the bagpipes and get your neeps and tatties on with a traditional meal of haggis to celebrate Robbie Burns night Jan. 25. Haggis, an undeservedly maligned dish, is actually the most comforting tuck-in at this time of year.
The savoury crumbly bulbous sausage with a coarse crumbly oaty texture and warming black pepper seasoning is completely delicious! The event centers around this deeply flavoured sausage, served with turnips (neeps) and mashed potatoes (tatties) and before it is served, someone recites the traditional “Address to a Haggis” penned by the Scottish bard, Robbie Burns — with lots of whiskey to pair.
As with many things right now, procuring haggis has proven difficult due to supply chain issues. Note: not so for whiskey!
Phoning around to various butchers, at the time of this writing, Tony’s Meats still had a few haggis available, as did the Black Sage Butcher in Oliver. In addition, if you’re a member, the South Okanagan Whiskey Tasting Society will be holding their Burns event remotely this year on Jan. 23 with a pick-up Scottish meal provided by chef Darin Paterson of Bogner’s. For the rest of us, the restaurant will offer a public Burns celebration/ menu on the 25th. For more information, contact Bogner’s 250-493-2711.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable. This column runs every other week in The Herald.