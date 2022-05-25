Upgrade to mammography machine
Did you know that the Penticton Regional Hospital is the only site in Interior Health that has the ability to perform tomographic exams and biopsies?
This technology uses a 50-degree tube arc to produce thin cross sectional images through the breast tissue allowing for better differentiation between overlapping tissues. This reduces the need for multiple spot compression views and drastically reduces repeat patient call backs. This technology is like a CT of the breast as the image is in cross sections.
Recently, the SOS Medical Foundation answered the call to upgrade the mammography machine at Penticton Regional Hospital and committed to fund the required $30,000. Once upgraded, the mammography examinations will flow without wait times between tomography exposures.
Thanks to this upgrade, the Penticton Regional Hospital is able to serve more patients and reduce the time needed for a patient to undergo this exam.
Just another example of how donor dollars are being invested in enhancing the patient experience.
Meet our Board Director, Gar Hatton
Gar Hatton grew up in Courtenay and attended the University of British Columbia in the Faculty of Dentistry. Upon graduation in 1977 he and his wife, Barb moved to the Penticton area where he established a successful dental practice and enjoyed caring for his patients until retiring in 2018.
He valued giving back to his community and making lifelong friendships as a member of the Penticton Skaha Rotary Club. In 2009, Gar joined the Agur Lake Camp Society and served as head of the building committee for five years. Gar and Barb made Summerland their home where they raised three successful children who have blessed them with five grandchildren.
You can find this family outdoors golfing, riding bikes, motorcycling, skiing and generally living life to the fullest. Gar is a director on the SOS Medical Foundation board and sits on the finance committee as the portfolio investments liaison.
Gala Tickets still available, but going fast
The inaugural Candle Light Charity Gala, a major fundraiser for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, is taking place on Saturday, November 19 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. The ticket price includes a champagne reception, commemorative photography, five-course dinner, complimentary wine, live music, a parting gift, pre-gala perks and the chance to win a table centerpiece designed by GardenWorks Penticton and Best Coast Candles.
Early bird pricing remains until Tuesday, Tiesdau. May 31.
SOS Café Catering takes off!
The SOS Café’s catering boxes, for breakfast and lunch, are a great hit. Using only the freshest ingredients, these catering boxes are taking off in popularity.
Thank you to Greyback Construction, Peachland Rotary, Total Restoration, Valley First and Moog and Friends Hospice, for selecting the SOS Café to cater your meeting. Comments received are “I love the gluten-free options” and “They taste as amazing as they look!” To book your catering, please contact the SOS Medical Foundation at 250-492-9027 or visit our website at: sosmedicalfoundation.com
Sally Ginter is the Chief Executive Officer of the South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation.