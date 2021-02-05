OVERVIEW: Competition between those who think they are powerful pits those with name recognition against those with money leverage.
So its a game of who is the most convincing or can sway the undecided. The whole situation is exhausting.
Backroom deals are still playing out on some venues. Assume leadership roles with dignity and purpose.
Funding sources are subject to change or a switch of loyalties.
Clarify where you stand as this will matter. Retrograde Mercury energy causes glitches and reversals.
Stability and grounding is sought. Some try to regain self respect as they realize they backed the wrong horse. Gracious dialogue mends fences.
ARIES: Refresh memories by going over your qualifications and track record. Others are impressed.
TAURUS: Your inner strength shines through and this helps
others to accept your agenda
direction.
GEMINI: Deep feelings grow over distance as you understand each other better and join forces.
CANCER: Re-configurate financial data to get a handle on things and take care of your obligations.
LEO: Your reputation or status is affected by those close or who you associate with. Meet them.
VIRGO: Changes you request ease or improve your situation circumstantially or with finances etc.
LIBRA: Keep your financial base secure when deciding how much to risk or give away to others.
SCORPIO: Changes or improvements with residence will suit you even if others decide to leave.
SAGITTARIUS: Write, teach or otherwise provide information that is of interest to others or public.
CAPRICORN: Opportunities come your way so take advantage of them. Control the financial end.
AQUARIUS: Step forward as the one in charge or responsible. This helps everyone relax a bit.
PISCES: Hunker down in private or behind the scenes in a place or setting that is comfortable.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Contact her by email at heather_zais@telus.net.