I received a shocking digital photo via text; the words attached read, “this is hysterical.”
I could hear the sender’s chuckles reverberating through the digital connection. It was a face of a person who looked inexplicably familiar, but I could not quite place the person.
Is that my grandad, perhaps? Bizarrely I had that same short-sleeved shirt. Then the reality hit me like a ton of bricks; it had to be me.
You may have predicted that this was my first introduction to an aging app. My good friend kindly used my picture and placed it in the app, and, in a moment, I was 82 years old.
I did sit down and wonder, as I often have, what will I feel like when I am 82. I raise this because as I seek to be a more thoughtful pastor, I’ve embarked on further study and research.
I spent a week at Mount Royal University taking summer classes a few weeks ago. It has been a long time since I slept in university dorms.
One class was on the study of aging, presenting current research by a younger and talented professor; she challenged me about the danger of stereotyping and being ageist.
Ageism is showing prejudice or discrimination based on a person’s age. Here are eight wrong beliefs about older people.
First, people naturally know when they are old; the answer is no. Just meet my mother-in-law; she did not have her first tattoo until she was 60.
Most adults over age 65 face a steady decline in physical and mental well-being. E-bikes have proven that this is wrong and late-night scrabble masters.
Older people are similar in their habits, beliefs, and ideas. Wrong; they are as diverse in their views as the rest of us. As people age, they are less able to adjust to changes in their world. Please reject this idea.
How many older people now own iPads, engage in social media and drive across North America? Older people become more irritable, critical, and demanding as they age, wrong. Being irritable and critical has nothing to do with age; look around your workplace.
Most older adults have little or no interest in sex or sexual activity, not the older people I've met; they are as cheeky as the next person.
Older adults typically are lonely and would like to live with their adult children; now I know that's not true. Older adults ultimately become a financial burden to their adult children or society, yet another misconception.
I had my errors in thought, but research shows that these attitudes discriminate against people because they are old.
You will discover that this Canada Day weekend that if you treat an older person as you would want to be treated, as a unique person, there is a great blessing in connection with our elders.
As Jesus said, "Do to others as you would like them to do to you" (Luke 6:31)
This verse, known as the Golden Rule, will serve you well in your Golden Age.
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.