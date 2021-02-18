Believing that city council only receives feedback when it’s negative, ownership and staff at Ruby Blues Winery on Naramata Bench erected signage Wednesday thanking Penticton city council for turning down a rezoning application for a large housing development.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hit-and-run victim Ned Catroppa fondly remembered
- UPDATE: Victim identified in hit-and-run
- Wife killer granted escorted absences
- Marriage proposal spelled out on SOEC sign
- Big break in the hit-and-run case
- An Inconvenient Truth by Richard Barkwill
- Council kills controversial 300-home development
- Attendance dropping at End the Lockdown rallies
- Alleged kid attacker granted bail -- again
- Local man, dog killed in Coq crash
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 23
Latest News
- Powell has 29 points and Raptors beat slumping Bucks to sweep two-game mini-series
- ‘He’s picking goalies apart’: Matthews scores two more as Leafs thump Sens
- Canadian women show grit in 1-0 loss to top-ranked U.S. at SheBelieves Cup in Orlando
- Think Pink
- Jury to begin deliberating in trial of man accused of killing woman in Edmonton hotel
- A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021