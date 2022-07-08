New Game Pass titles coming in July.
July 5
Last Call BBS (PC)
Yakuza 0 (Console, Cloud, PC)
Yakuza Kiwami (Console, Cloud, PC)
Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Console, Cloud, PC)
For newcomers to the Yakuza series, Kiwami 1 and 2 are the remake of the first and second Yakuza titles. Yakuza 0 is a prequel to the series. These games are a great entry to the series and will give players an intro as to why these games are such hits with gamers.
July 7
DjMax Respect V (Console, Cloud, PC)
MatchPoint : Tennis Championships (Console, Cloud, PC)
Road 96 (Console, Cloud, PC)
July 14
My Friend Peppa Pig (Console, Cloud, PC)
Overwhelm (PC)
Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Console, Cloud, PC)
Powerwash Simulator (Console, Cloud, PC)
For Sony Playstation Plus members. July offers Crash Bandicoot 4 All About Time. The latest and newest game in the Crash Bandicoot series. The game looks fantastic on the PS5 and Series X,S, and PS4. If you're looking for a great platformer with tons of content this free download is a must play.
Another Playstation Plus game is Dark Pictures Man of Medan. With some great writing and action pieces, this is a great entry to the Dark Pictures games. Man of Medan is more of an interactive title than the traditional game.
We also got a release date for God of War Ragnarok coming to PS4, and PS5 Nov. 9. I can't wait to explore new stories of the father and son duo.
Sascha Heist is a Penticton gamer.
Email Sascha at sggall@telus.net.
On XBox One: acehardy13.
On PSN: acehardy13