He's Got Game

Sascha Heist is a Penticton gamer.

Feel free to contact Sascha at sggall@telus.net with gaming questions and more.

On XBox One : acehardy13

On PSN: acehardy13

Past columns and video game reviews and be read online at: pentictonherald.ca

New Game Pass titles coming in July.

July 5

Last Call BBS ­(PC)

Yakuza 0 (Console, Cloud, PC)

Yakuza Kiwami (Console, Cloud, PC)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Console, Cloud, PC)

For newcomers to the Yakuza series, Kiwami 1 and 2 are the remake of the first and second Yakuza titles. Yakuza 0 is a prequel to the series. These games are a great entry to the series and will give players an intro as to why these games are such hits with gamers.

July 7

DjMax Respect V (Console, Cloud, PC)

MatchPoint : Tennis Championships (Console, Cloud, PC)

Road 96 (Console, Cloud, PC)

July 14

My Friend Peppa Pig (Console, Cloud, PC)

Overwhelm (PC)

Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Console, Cloud, PC)

Powerwash Simulator (Console, Cloud, PC)

For Sony Playstation Plus members. July offers Crash Bandicoot 4 All About Time. The latest and newest game in the Crash Bandicoot series. The game looks fantastic on the PS5 and Series X,S, and PS4. If you're looking for a great platformer with tons of content this free download is a must play.

Another Playstation Plus game is Dark Pictures Man of Medan. With some great writing and action pieces, this is a great entry to the Dark Pictures games. Man of Medan is more of an interactive title than the traditional game.

We also got a release date for God of War Ragnarok coming to PS4, and PS5 Nov. 9. I can't wait to explore new stories of the father and son duo.

