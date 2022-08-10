Swalwell Park in Lake Country comes to life as the “Live! In Lake Country” series continues to thrive each Friday alongside The Lake Country Farmers Market, creating a well-rounded event.
This week enjoy a live free concert by Kentucky Eileen starting at 7 p.m. then Moontricks at 8 p.m. Prior to the start of the live music, arrive early to set up your lawn chair or picnic blanket for seating, then take a stroll through the farmers market that exists near the grassy area besides the water park.
Open between the hours of 3-8 p.m., this totally local community market is selling home baked goods, as well as locally grown or handmade products – including flowers; foods like vegetables, fruit and eggs; crafts; sewing; and art. All are handmade by the vendor.
A children’s area was created this year through the support of the Kiwanis Club and food trucks will be on site for added attraction.
Both bands performing on Friday are rapidly gaining momentum with audiences through their unquestionable
talent and great original songs. Both have a likeability factor that attracts new fans through every concert
appearance. Don’t miss your chance to see them free. Swalwell Park in Lake Country is located at 10090 Bottom Wood Lake Rd.
———
For those in Penticton on Friday night, take your lawn chair to Gyro Park Bandshell at 55 Main St. to enjoy their outdoor live music series from 8-10 p.m. Ari Neufeld is the headlining act for this week, a self-made one-man band who plays guitar, piano, and banjo, while singing and keeping time through an amplified Stompbox.
———
Summerland’s Ryga Arts Festival begins this week and runs until Aug. 21, 2022.
This vibrant event is inspired by Canadian playwright, novelist, and poet George Ryga, who was a resident of the area and whose family – most of whom are gifted musically or literary – are still currently residing there.
This year’s theme of the festival explores agriculture through stories of “weathering the storm” and how music can inspire us in challenging times. It also features music from Celeigh Cardinal and Catherine MacLellan. On Saturday, Aug. 13, broadcaster and journalist Andrea Warner will read from her books, Buffy Sainte-Marie: The Authorized Biography (2018) and We Oughta Know: How Four Women Ruled the ’90s and Changed Canadian Music (2015). This event is from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Summerland Library, 9533 Main St. There is no charge for attending but an option button to pay-what-you- choose.
Another reading featured Aug. 13 through the festival will be from the book written by Ryga, In the Shadow of the Vulture. From 3-5 p.m. at the Summerland Arts Centre, 9525 Wharton St. Special guest readers will bring the book to life then have a conversation on the book and its themes.
Originally published in 1986, Ryga’s novel is set in the desert on either side of the Mexico-U.S. border. It continues to raise important questions about legal and spiritual aliens. It’s inspired by an actual event, the abandonment to starvation and death of a “shipment” of Mexican immigrant workers.
The sinister shadow of the vulture falls over every character in Ryga’s story, including a human trafficker, defrocked priest, ‘puta’ and neo-nazi chicken-farmer. In a society as barren and relentless as the desert itself, all of them struggle for survival. For more information about the festival visit the website at rygafest.ca.
———
Train Wreck Comedy is taking over the Kelowna Actors Studio theatre for two nights, Aug. 12 and 13, to bring two top comedians working today to the city. Headlining the show is Paul Myrehaug, a regular Snowed In Comedy Tour, but living most of the year in Europe where he’s tour support act for the popular Ed Byrne of U.K. hit shows Spoiler Alert and If I’m Honest. Also performing is Scott Dumas, a
20-year comedy veteran from Canmore, Alta. Dumas is an actor and model who can be seen on TV shows like FX network’s Fargo and Damnation on Netflix. Tickets are available through kelownaactorsstudio.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for dinner and drinks, then showtime is at 8 p.m.
———
Tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022), at the Island stage at Waterfront Park in Kelowna, Festivals Kelowna presents a mixed bill of Rock Music starting at 6 p.m. with Jay Porteous performing solo classic alternative rock. Next is Indian Dancing with Priyaali Kanti at 6:30 p.m. followed by Homestretch at 6:45 p.m. Headlining at 8 p.m. is Chick Jagger and the Rolling Tones!
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer who contributes to the Kelowna Daily Courier. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.