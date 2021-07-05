As of Monday, July 5, 2021, 78.0% (3,613,370) of eligible people 12 and older in the province have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 36.0% (1,668,268) received their second dose.
Over a three-day period, B.C. is reporting 87 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 147,790 cases in the province:
* July 2-3: 30 new cases
* July 3-4: 37 new cases
* July 4-5: 20 new cases
There are currently 652 actives cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 145,362 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, there are 85 individuals currently in hospital and 22 in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
The new/active cases include:
* 33 new cases in Fraser Health
* Total active cases: 193
* five new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
* Total active cases: 245
* 45 new cases in Interior Health
* Total active cases: 160
* one new case in Northern Health
* Total active cases: 34
* one new case in Island Health
* Total active cases: 11
* two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
* Total active cases: nine
In the last 72 hours, three deaths have been reported:
* Fraser Health: zero
* Vancouver Costal Health: one
* Interior Health: one
* Northern Health : one
* Island Health: zero
There are five active outbreaks in independent and assisted living, long-term care homes or acute-care facilities at:
* Laurel Place, Eagle Ridge Hospital, Royal Inland Hospital and Surrey Memorial Hospital (Fraser Health)
* Rotary Manor Dawson Creek (Northern Health)
Since December 2020, the province has administered 5,288,644 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.