Children’s Showcase is thrilled to be returning to live theatre with Dufflebag Theatre’s production of “The Three Musketeers,” with one performance only on Sunday, May 1, at 2 p.m. at the Cleland Theatre in Penticton.
Since 1992, The "Nearly World-Famous" Dufflebag Theatre has traveled the globe with their original adaptations of fairy tales and classic stories. With wit and humour for all ages, DuffleBag creates theatrical magic by inviting up audience members as the stars of the show.
The result is an exciting, interactive and unique experience for all. It's no wonder Dufflebag performs over 600 shows annually, at theatres, schools and festivals across North America and beyond.
Want to join the bravest crew in all of France and protect the King? Young country lad D’Artagnan sure does, and has trained his whole life to do so. But he discovers it’s not so simple in Dufflebag’s adaptation of the timeless Alexandre Dumas adventure!
His arrival in Paris becomes complicated by his stumbling onto Cardinal Richelieu’s secret plot to seize the throne, and accidentally alienating Porthos, Aramis and Athos, the very Musketeers he seeks to warn! Fortunately the Queen’s lady-in-waiting, Constance, is there to help him save “le Roi” and stop the dastardly plot once and for all.
“We are thrilled to bring Dufflebag Theatre back to Penticton after our two-year hiatus,” says Maria Mackenzie of The Children’s Showcase. “This will truly be a magical show to mark our return back to live theatre. Everyone will no doubt leave with a huge smile on their face.”
Tickets for The Three Musketeers are $15 and are available online at Eventbrite. Tickets will also available at the door.