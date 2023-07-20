If beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, I invite you to behold the beauty at The Shop By Wayne & Freda.
Quietly in the works for the past four months, the new shop, owned and curated by Jen and Ryan Hawk of the popular coffee shop and roastery Wayne & Freda — right next door — is a perfect extension and complement to the lovely and tasty things on offer at the coffee shop.
The large building had recently been parceled out for more retail, and that meant the former space occupied by the coffee roastery was moved behind the coffee shop. The entrepreneurial couple knew they wanted to do something with the new and smaller space on offer and went to work. That meant research, planning, designing and working with some of their favourite people.
There’s an industrial feel to the space: cement floors, rustic metal and wood tables to showcase housewares and gifties, and the painted walls showcase an accent from their favourite sign maker Swinkels Signs that reads, “A little added joy” — evoking the feeling of an old-time mercantile store. The product lines were chosen from small independent makers and creators both locally and further afield.
While the coffee shop has always carried a few tasty treats to take away, the new shop has really extended the offerings with soups, chili, cookie dough, and ready-to-bake items such as pizza, lasagna, meat pies and duck confit from Legends Haul. Summer BBQs have never looked more promising with top quality proteins from Hills Legacy Meats: marinated spatchcock chickens, burger patties, ribs and tomahawk steaks.
And if charcuterie is on the menu, pickles, pate and cured meats are at the ready. Customers can take the Wayne & Freda experience home not only with house roasted coffee (with slick new packaging) but with their signature Spades bacon, eggs, housemade granola and lots of W & F swag, from T-shirts to caps.
If sauces, condiments and preserves are your thing, the shelves are groaning with preserves from U.K.’s England Preserves, with unique flavours and clever names such as blackcurrent blighty, and gooseberry and elderflower.
Find Jacobsen sea salt in various flavours, teas, Mast chocolate, artisan olive oil and vinegars from Pineapple Collaborative (with packaging so gorgeous it doubles up as decor), jarred chimichurri and the already best-selling Mama Teav’s hot garlic condiment. Find also low and no-alcohol cocktails and wines made by local entrepreneurs. “These are all things I love,” admits Jen.
Now that you have a few meals sorted, more eye candy on the other side of the shop appeals with hand-formed ceramics, lovely hand-dyed linens for the table, accent pieces, cards, candles, Turkish towels, scented candles, bath salts, books, essential oils, handcrafted earrings, summer handbags and kitchen-y things that you didn’t realize you needed.
“Maybe it’s not a necessity but it brings joy,” says Jen. I understand exactly what she means as I’ve got my eye on a gorgeous box grater made out of olive wood. “You might not need it,” she adds. “But why not make it a beautiful one.” Point taken.
At the front of the store, bunches of fresh flowers from local growers make the perfect last-minute gift for yourself or others. And make it a wrap with a roll of gorgeous wrapping paper.
“It’s a store you can keep coming back to,” says Jen. Indeed. See you there soon!
The Shop By Wayne and Freda is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 249 Westminster Avenue, Penticton.
Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.