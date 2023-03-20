This article results from information recently located by Betty Maurice of the Kelowna and District Genealogical Society (KDGS) and published in that society’s March 23, 2023 newsletter “The Okanagan Researcher”.
In her KDGS newsletter article, Betty provides information about my great uncle William James Clement, an early teacher and newspaper man in the Central and South Okanagan Valley.
But first, a bit of biographical information.
William James “Will” Clement was born in Caradoc Township, Ontario on March 14, 1872, the third of seven children born to Ontario-born William Charles Clement (1838-1911) and Matilda Jane Brown (1844-1930). Will accompanied his family when they moved west to Manitoba in 1878, eventually settling and farming near Treherne.
In the fall of 1897, Will Clement, his parents and three younger siblings – Mabel Matilda (1875-1923), John Percy (1880-1975) and Ernest Leslie Clement (1882-1947) – left Manitoba and moved to the Okanagan Valley. They spent the winter of 1897-1898 at Vernon; the following March the Clements moved south to the recently-founded town of Kelowna.
Will Clement worked as a school teacher but did not long remain in that vocation. In 1904, Kelowna’s first newspaper, “The Clarion”, was established with Will Clement as its first editor.
Several years later, Will Clement moved south to Penticton where, in July 1906, he founded “The Penticton Press” – that city’s first newspaper, later to become “The Penticton Herald” – serving as its editor and manager. He held that post for a number of years.
Will Clement was twice married, both wives dying early in their marriage. In 1909 at New Westminster, he married Harriet Lonsdale Burritt (1876-1909) and they had one child: Ernest Burritt “Ernie” Clement (1909-1943). In 1915 at Kelowna, Will Clement married Laura Alice Birch (1883-1923) and they also had one child: William Thomas “Bill” Clement (1918-1995).
In 1910, while serving as editor of “The Penticton Press”, Will Clement wrote an editorial in response to the May 6, 1910 death of King Edward VII. This editorial is on page 2 of the May 26, 1910 edition of “The Penticton Press”. In part it reads:
If one was to form his judgment from the space occupied in the public press for the past three weeks, he would think the death of King Edward was about the only thing that ever happened. To what purpose is all this nonsense, this pretended mourning on the part of people who know little and care less about who occupies the British throne…
We believe in loyalty on the part of Canada and the other British colonies, but not a loyalty of the people on this side of the water to the pope on the other … we see no sense in making a god of any man … We see in the present demonstrations an effort on the part of the nobility to retain its hold in the British Isles. This parasite class, the satellites of the throne, at once give voice to great grief at the death of the monarch…
“Mock loyalty and mock mourning”, an article about William James Clement and his thoughts concerning the late King Edward VII, was in this column on November 26, 2118. It recorded that the local press reported that mobs of angry residents broke into “The Penticton Press” office, demanding that Will Clement print an apology for his less-than-universally-popular comments following the death of King Edward VII.
Will Clement steadfastly rejected the mob’s demands. Subsequently, he was dragged from his office and threatened with a dunking in “a pond of filthy water.” Fortunately for him, some sympathetic bystanders came to his rescue and he was spared an unceremonious dunking.
I thought that these actions concluded this potentially violent event, precipitated by Will Clement’s strong criticism of the depth and duration of the mourning for the late King Edward.
I was very wrong.
Betty Maurice’s research has provided valuable information about the implications of Will Clement’s sentiments following Edward VII’s death – information which I did not have, despite years of researching the history of my Clement family.
Betty discovered the following article on page six of the June 23, 1910 edition of “The Kelowna Courier”:
The “British Columbia Gazette” of June 16th contained the announcement that “His Honour the Lieutenant-Governor in Council has been pleased to revoke the commission issued to
William James Clement, as a Justice of the Peace.” It is understood this action followed refusal by Mr. Clement to send in his resignation, as requested by the Attorney-General, after perusal by the latter of the editorial printed in Mr. Clement’s paper [“The Penticton
Press] in reference to His Late Majesty, King Edward VII.
Betty’s article gave me information about Will Clement – my maternal grandfather’s elder brother – which I had not known. I was unaware that Will Clement was a Justice of the Peace, a very important and highly-respected member of the community.
I did not know that Uncle Will was stripped of his commission to serve as a Justice of the Peace. Editorial freedom did not protect him; he paid a huge price for words that he had penned about King Edward VII’s demise and the public’s response.
I have long known that Uncle Will had strong and definite opinions on a variety of issues but until Betty unearthed and shared the information about him losing his Justice of the Peace commission, I was unaware of the cost that he paid for his words.
In hindsight, perhaps Will Clement should have heeded the motto of his far-distant English ancestors, the family of his Devonshire-born great grandmother, Jane (nee Squance) Clement (1784-1822): “Be wise and silent.”
