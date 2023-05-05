Xbox and Microsoft have some of the most varied developers at their disposal yet we as gamers have seen nothing really that showcases this catalog of talent.
Xbox bought some of the best studios out there including 343 Industries, Alpha Dog Games, Arkane Studios, Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda Software, Compulsion Games, Double Fine Productions, Id Software, Inxile Entertainment, MachineGames, Mojang Studios, Ninja Theory, Obsidian Entertainment, Playground Games, Rare, Roundhouse Studios, Tango Gameworks, The Coalition, The Initative, Turn 10 Studio, Undead Labs, Worlds Edge, Xbox Games Studios Publishing and ZeniMax Online.
These developers created some of the best games out of the Wolfenstien series, Fallout, Forza, Dishonored, Prey, Minecraft, the Doom series just to name a few titles.
I have been an Xbox gamer since the original Xbox launched back in 2003. I loved the system and all of the Xbox consoles since the original system.
Something happened when the Xbox One console was about to launch. Xbox put on a showcase that focuses more on the TV integration then the games that would be available on the system. Xbox One was shown to require DRM to check if you own that game. It required an internet connection to connect to a server and prove you own that game.
This was seen as a major misstep by my MS at the time. Many gamers wondered if they would be able to still trade games with friends or trade them in at their local game store. Luckily players were still able to do all the things they could do in the past, with their games.
Xbox One had some great first party games from Dead Rising 3, Gears of War 4,5, Forza Horizon 3, Sunset Overdrive, and Halo The Masterchief Collection just to name a few. Son of Rome was a launch title on the system and showcased what the system can do graphics wise. While that game looked amazing the gameplay lacked variety and felt flat.
Fast forward to the Xbox Series X, and S players were teased that the system had some major bangers when the system launched. We were given glimpses of Halo Infinite, Fable, Starfield, and Redfall just to name a few.
The system launches and nothing is there. The system literally launched with Halo Infinite on the box and the system didn’t have a first party title to go with that launch. Then when Halo finally launched a year later, it wasn’t the entire game.
Major parts of the game like Cooperative mode, and Forge, a major online part, were not available when the game finally came out. Co-op mode took months more and Forge took even longer to be included. This was the first sign that this latest generation of system may have some major growing pains. Starfield was also supposed to be 11,11,22. That date came quickly and was delayed till the first half of 2023.
When this date also came and went, the game was delayed again now until September 2023. If it launches is also still up in the air. I have my doubts. I for one was really excited that Starfield, the ability to explore different planets, integrated with a deep fallout style story, was a major draw for me.
Redfall was another game showcased and looked intriguing with the trailers. Then info was given that the game will require an internet connection even for single player online mode.
When Redfall finally launched the game was a mess. The game had connection issues, visual issues where some of the game looked great while other parts looked out of the 360 era. Another hiccup is the fact that the game, when playing with friends, doesn’t carry over. Meaning only the host gains the progress made during that play session not any of the other players. Redfall is fine for gamepass and can be OK with some friends.
That game or any game that is out on the console isn’t a console seller.
Gamepass is a great value for anyone on the xbox ecosystem or on PC but they really need to step up the quality of the games launching.
With all the delays that Starfield has had, that game needs to showcase what the developer can do and not be another Fallout 76.
My Star Wars Jedi Survivor review will be live when the patch launches later this week. With all the technical issues the game has I wanted to see if the update patch fixes these issues or if they still persist before I put up my review. I do love it so far but with crashes, visual bugs and more, I want to see if the retail version with the update fixes this issue.
Contact Sascha at sggall@telus.net with gaming questions. On Xbox One: acehardy13
On PSN: acehardy13